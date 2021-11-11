Thursday, November 11, 2021  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
T20 semifinal, Troika Plus meet, PTI’s unhappy allies

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Nov 11, 2021
Posted: Nov 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago

Here are some of the developments we will be following today, November 11, 2021.

Pakistan and Australia meet in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2021. The winner will play the final on November 14 against New Zealand, who defeated England in the first semifinal on Wednesday. Thousands in Pakistan plan to watch today’s PAKvsAUS on big screens. The match begins at 7pm.

Pakistan is hosting a Troika Plus meeting of the US, Russia, and China today. Special Representatives (SRs) from these countries and Pakistan will participate. Taliban government’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is already in Islamabad for bilateral meetings. He is expected to meet with the Troika Plus SRs.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is faced with unhappy allies. It cancelled a joint session of Parliament scheduled for today after members from the Pakistan Muslim League Quaid-e-Azam (PMLQ) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) expressed concerns over the proposed legislation, which the government wanted to push at the joint session. PMLQ’s Tariq Bashir Cheema, who is also a federal minister, has said that government must address his party’s concerns about the proposed legislation. He also raised the possibility of leaving the ruling coalition. Another coalition partner MQM has also expressed reservations over the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) bill.

The Lahore High Court is expected to give a verdict on sugar prices in the province. The court will also hear petitions from Chamshed Iqbal Cheema and Musarrat Cheema whose nomination papers were rejected by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

In case you missed it

Over 28,000 Pakistanis changed their gender in three years

In the past three years, around 28,723 people in Pakistan have changed their genders. This was revealed during Senate’s proceedings Wednesday.

