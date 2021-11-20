Saturday, November 20, 2021  | 14 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Supreme Court will not accept undemocratic setup, say CJP

'No institution ever pressured the judiciary'

Nov 20, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago

PHOTO FILE

Pakistan Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed has said that the Supreme Court is free to rule on legal issues and no institution had ever pressured it. Speaking at a conference in Lahore on Saturday he also said that the Supreme Court would not accept any undemocratic setup.

The chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) was addressing a ceremony held in memory of lawyer Asma Jahangir.

The CJP said he never took dictation from any institution nor came under pressure. “No one ever told me how to write judgments. No one ever dared to speak to me like that. No one ever interfered with my work.”

The chief justice said he issued rulings according to his understanding of the law and the constitution.

The CJP was irked by Ali Ahmad Kurd’s remarks made earlier at the same conference, and he blasted the critics of the judiciary.

“Kurd sahib has made some points that I, as the head of the judiciary, deem necessary to address. If Ali Ahmad Kurd has said something about my judiciary, I don’t agree with it. All of the judges at the Supreme Court and the high courts are striving to provide justice to people.”

He said the judiciary was free in its decision and the Supreme Court would not accept any undemocratic setup. “We will quit. We did that before. That should be enough for today,” he said.

The CJP urged the critics of the judiciary to “not tell lies” and create scepticisim because it would shatter the trust in state institutions.

His remarks came five days after a news report claimed that former Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Justice Rana Shamim had alleged in a signed affidavit that former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar had ordered lower judiciary to not release Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz on bail at any cost before the 2018 general elections.

The Islamabad High Court has initiated contempt of court proceedings against journalists Ansar Abbasi, publisher Mir Shakil ur Rehman and others. It has also summoned Justice (retd) Rana Shamim, who failed to appear before the court on Tuesday.

AJCONF21

The event was titled “AJCONF212 (Asma Jahangir Conference 2021) Challenges to Human Dignity” and was supported by the European Union, Canada, Pakistan Bar Council and others.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed presided over the conference. Justice Qazi Faez Isa, IHC Chief Justice Ather Minullah, and other judges and lawyers participated.

Journalist Hamid Mir was also one of the speakers.

At the conference, a few people raised slogans demanding the release of Member National Assembly Ali Wazir.

cjp Justice Shamim Allegations
 
