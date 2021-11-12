Supreme Court wants Karachi’s Tejori Heights demolished within four weeks

The Supreme Court has ordered the demolition of Karachi’s Tejori Heights, a building located in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Blocks 13-D near Hassan Square, within four weeks.

In a detailed written order passed earlier this week, the top court ruled that the construction of the building is “against the law”.

“In these circumstances, let the whole building, be demolished and its malba [debris] cleared from the land by the applicants [builders], positively, within a period of four weeks.”

According to the top court, the builders will be responsible for the demolition of the building. They will be supervised by the commissioner of Karachi, who will ensure that the applicants comply with the order of the court.

If the builders fail to follow the court’s order, the commissioner will have to ensure the building is removed and the land is cleared of debris. “In this respect, any cost incurred by the commissioner will be paid by the applicants.” The court has also instructed him to submit a compliance report in court.

Compensation for allottees

The court has also instructed the builders to compensate all the allottees within three months.

Mian Raza Rabbani, the counsel of Tejori Height’s builder, told the court that there is an office at the building’s site where files of people, who have booked units in the building, have been kept.

“These files are required by the applicants to pay compensation to the people, who have booked units in the building.”

Consequently, the apex court granted the builders permission to enter the offices and remove the files kept inside. “But before that, the commissioner should prepare a full and comprehensive inventory of each and every file showing the name and address of the person and whose favour such file exists with full description of the unit booked.”

The commissioner will then submit the inventory, signed by him and the applicants, in court.

Case history

Tejori Heights comprises 182 luxury apartments. It has 52 five-room Type A apartments worth Rs20 million each, and 130 four-room Type B apartments costing Rs13 million each.

The project is owned by Karachi Town Builders & Developers. The proprietor of the company is Javed Iqbal Qureshi, who is the father-in-law of Kamran Tessori, a politician and businessman. Tessori is also a partner in his father-in-law’s construction business.

The Pakistan Railways registered an FIR against Tessori at the Railways Police Station in South District on November 20. The FIR stated that Tessori of Tejori Heights had encroached upon Pakistan Railways land measuring 2,783 square yards.

The Pakistan Railways said the land belongs to them as it falls under Survey No 190 of Deh Gujro in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. But the Karachi Town Builders & Developers say the land belongs to them as it falls under Survey No 653 of Deh Gujro in the Board’s land records.

