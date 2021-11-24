Supreme Court orders immediate demolition of Nasla Tower

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) has ordered Karachi authorities to immediately execute its demolition orders about the Nasla Tower, a building declared to have been built on encroached land along the Shahrae Faisal.

The court ordered Karachi Commissioner to go and demolish the Nasla Tower “right now.”

The SC also ordered officials to immediately raze the structure on the Tejori Heights site in Gulshan-e-Iqbal 13-D and submit a report.

On Wednesday when the apex court met at its Karachi registry, it inquired if the authorities had executed the demolition orders. Karachi Commissioner replied that he want to seek guidance from the court.

The statement irked the judges who told the commissioner to plainly tell if he had executed the orders or not.

“Do you want to land in prison?” Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed admonished the commissioner.

The court ordered the commissioner to “take all the machinery of Karachi” and start demolishing the Nasla Tower.

Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memom left the court and arrived at the Nasla Tower to start demolition process. Speaking to journalists, he said the work to demolish the building “from the inside” has started and the demolition from the outside would begin by the evening.

He said using machines and manual labourers the demolition will go into full swing by the evening.

Orders in other encroachment cases

The SC is hearing a number of cases related to encroachments in Karachi. On Wednesday it issued key orders.

The SC ordered authorities to vacate the land owned by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) from the land grabbers and restore it to the CAA. It also ordered the CAA to demolish a club it has set up on the government land.

The court ordered to restore four lakes in the PECHS area of the city.

It ordered removal of garbage from KMC Sports Complex on the Kashmir Road.

On a previous hearing, the apex court had sought reports on the “china-cutting” of 35,000 plots, Nasla Tower, Tejori Heights, Aladin Park, and Kidney Hill Park.

On Wednesday, the court will also examine reports on the government’s efforts to remove encroachments from the Railways lands. It will also hear a case about the rehabilitation of Gujjar nullah and Mahmoodabad nullah victims who were left homeless after anti-encroachment operations.

The is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.