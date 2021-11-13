Sukkur men arrested for making fake Covid vaccination entries

The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested three men for making fake Covid-19 vaccination entries in Sukkur’s New Pind.

The suspects, identified as Faisal, Fazal, and Haider, were arrested during a raid by the Cyber Crime Circle Friday. They worked as gardener, watchman, and driver, respectively, at the basic health unit in the area.

According to Imran Riaz, head of the Sindh Cyber Crime Circle, the men entered fake Covid vaccination entries at the National Immunisation Management System portal without actually administering the doses.

The suspects were charging hefty amounts from people. A case has been registered against them under sections of counterfeiting.

Earlier this year, a Karachi court sent three men into prison for illegally selling Covid vaccines. A single dose of the Pfizer vaccine was sold for Rs15,000.

The suspects told the police they were being provided the doses by a government employee who kept half of the share of earnings.

It is illegal to sell coronavirus vaccines in the country. Only Sputnik is available for purchase.