Successful govt-TLP negotiations, PTI core committee meeting, Nasla Tower demolition

Here are some of the news we will be following today, Monday, November 1.

The negotiations between the government and the banned militant Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) have finally reached a positive conclusion. An agreement has been prepared by the government’s negotiation team and the TLP’s central council.

Authorities in Rawalpindi and other Punjab cities started removing shipping containers to end roadblocks on Sunday night after the agreement.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the PTI core committee today to brief them about the agreement with the banned TLP. The meeting would mull over the political and other developing situations in the country.

Crucial decisions are likely to be taken during a key meeting at the Karachi Commissioner’s office to demolish the Nasla Tower.

The meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday (today). The deadline for the residents to vacate the building has already ended. During the meeting, a strategy will be devised for demolishing the building besides reviewing offers received by the commissioner’s office for the same.

New Zealand register a comprehensive eight-wicket win against India at the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.

Chasing a modest target of 111, the Blackcaps proved too good for the India’s bowling attack, as they comfortably reached the target in 14.4 overs.

In case you missed it

The prices of petrol and diesel across the country will stay unchanged for the next 15 days. It costs Rs137.79 right now.

The development comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan rejected the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s summary to increase petrol prices by another Rs11.53 per litre from November 1.

Ogra had recommended an increase of Rs8.49 per litre in the price of high-speed diesel. A Rs6.29 and Rs5.72 per litre increase was also suggested in the prices of kerosene oil and light-speed diesel, respectively.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the PM has maintained that the burden of rising fuel prices in the international market would not be laid on the people. “We have prioritised providing relief to the citizens.”