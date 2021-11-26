Friday, November 26, 2021  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Students across Pakistan to march for their rights today

They want student unions restored, better education facilities

Posted: Nov 26, 2021
Posted: Nov 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 13 mins ago

Photo: File

Students across Pakistan will march for the restoration of student unions and better education facilities today (Friday). The Students Solidarity March, organised by the Progressive Students Collective, will be held in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Quetta, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Gilgit, and other big cities of Pakistan. According to the PSC, students will take to the streets with these demands this year: 5% increase in the government’s education budget. Formation of women harassment committees at education institutions.Removing all security operates from campuses. Provision of internet service in all cities.Release of students from jails.Student cards for free commute and health facilities. 🚨Students Solidarity March🚨Venues: 📍Dera Ismail Khan 📍Peshawar 📍Islamabad 📍Karachi 📍Multan 📍Pakpattan 📍Lahore #StudentsSolidarityMarch2021 pic.twitter.com/yf6ALytP2i— Progressive Students’ Collective (@PSCollective_) November 24, 2021 The march will begin at 2pm. In Lahore, students will gather near the Charing Cross. Marchers in Karachi will gather near the Regal Chowk at 2pm and march to the Press Club. This is the second edition of the Students Solidarity March. Students first came out for their rights in 2019. Last year, the march couldn’t be held because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Students across Pakistan will march for the restoration of student unions and better education facilities today (Friday).

The Students Solidarity March, organised by the Progressive Students Collective, will be held in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Quetta, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Gilgit, and other big cities of Pakistan.

According to the PSC, students will take to the streets with these demands this year:

  • 5% increase in the government’s education budget.
  • Formation of women harassment committees at education institutions.
  • Removing all security operates from campuses.
  • Provision of internet service in all cities.
  • Release of students from jails.
  • Student cards for free commute and health facilities.

The march will begin at 2pm. In Lahore, students will gather near the Charing Cross. Marchers in Karachi will gather near the Regal Chowk at 2pm and march to the Press Club.

This is the second edition of the Students Solidarity March. Students first came out for their rights in 2019. Last year, the march couldn’t be held because of the coronavirus pandemic.

 
