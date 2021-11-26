Students across Pakistan to march for their rights today

Students across Pakistan will march for the restoration of student unions and better education facilities today (Friday).

The Students Solidarity March, organised by the Progressive Students Collective, will be held in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Quetta, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Gilgit, and other big cities of Pakistan.

According to the PSC, students will take to the streets with these demands this year:

5% increase in the government’s education budget.

Formation of women harassment committees at education institutions.

Removing all security operates from campuses.

Provision of internet service in all cities.

Release of students from jails.

Student cards for free commute and health facilities.

The march will begin at 2pm. In Lahore, students will gather near the Charing Cross. Marchers in Karachi will gather near the Regal Chowk at 2pm and march to the Press Club.

This is the second edition of the Students Solidarity March. Students first came out for their rights in 2019. Last year, the march couldn’t be held because of the coronavirus pandemic.