Student bodies announce they’re closing Balochistan University after talks fail

Talks between a parliamentary committee and student organizations on the disappearance of two students from the University of Balochistan have failed and the student organizations once again staged sit-ins at the entrance of the varsity and announced a boycott of all academic activities.

Students have announced that they would close all the gates of the university from Wednesday and classes and examinations will not be allowed.

Zubair Baloch, Balach Qadir and other members of a committee, represented by various student organizations, have said that the talks with the parliamentary committee on Tuesday were disappointing.

Due to a lack of progress in the talks, student organizations staged sit-ins at all entrances of the university from Tuesday night and decided to boycott the examinations, academic and non-academic activities from Wednesday.

The protests originally started when two students, identified as Faseeh Baloch and Sohail Baloch, went missing on November 1. The demonstrators blocked the main entrances of the varsity and demanded the “immediate release of Faseeh and Sohail”.

A number of students continued their protest despite dropping temperatures in Quetta.