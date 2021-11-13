Stop poisoning stray dogs: IHC summons CDA, wildlife board

The Islamabad High Court came down on the Capital Development Authority and Islamabad Wildlife and Management Board Saturday for “brutally murdering” and “poisoning” stray dogs in the city.

“We have told you to formulate policies instead of barbarically killing stray dogs,” an angry Justice Athar Minallah said. “What happened to that? How can you violate the court’s orders?”

A petition against poisoning and shooting stay dogs was filed by Advocate Saira Mehreen Abbasi a few days back. It stated that stray dogs were being brutally killed in Islamabad despite orders passed by the court.

Abbasi pointed out that it is the responsibility of the wildlife board to ensure and take appropriate measures to “enforce the provisions of the Wildlife Ordinance 1979 and the Act of 1890 so that no animal is treated in a manner that subjects it to unnecessary pain and suffering”.

At the hearing on Saturday, the court, irked, issued notices to the chairperson of the wildlife board and CDA.

“The chairperson [of the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board] is directed to satisfy this court that in compliance with this court’s judgment a policy was formulated by the board so that stray dogs are not subjected to unnecessary pain and suffering. The officials shall satisfy this court why proceedings may not be initiated against officials who are responsible for violating this court’s directions,” Justice Minallah added and adjourned the hearing till November 16.

Last year, the court banned the shooting and poisoning of stray dogs in Islamabad and told the wildlife board to formulate a policy to neuter the animals.

Prior to these orders, authorities would shotguns or poison to kill hundreds of dogs in various residential areas of the city such as G-12 and H-13. At least two dozen dogs were killed daily.

When stray dogs are poisoned, within a time span of eight hours the dog’s organs shut down one after the other and it dies. Whether they are shot or poisoned, death never comes easily for these animals. What can instead be done to control their population is to vaccinate and neuter them. This is also what the world does.