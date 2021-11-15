Monday, November 15, 2021  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

SSWMB starts door-to-door garbage collection in Karachi’s East District

Chinese company has been awarded the contract

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago

Chinese company Changyi Kangjie to cllect garbage from 31 Union Councils of East District.

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board or SSWMB has started the door-to-door garbage collection service in all 31 union councils of the East District.

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab announced this on Monday. He was addressing a a ceremony where the Chinese company Changyi Kangjie, which has been awarded the contract for garbage collection in East District, had put on display 200 rickshaws that it will be using for the service.

Wahab said the SSWMB has adopted a system to lift garbage from the district jurisdiction. Garbage dumping points (which are commonly known as kachra kundis) will be eliminated by making the system effective.

The administrator said the government should take strong action against the private individuals – who he termed kachra mafia – who pick garbage from peoples door step and charge hefty fees for it.

The media and the law enforcement agencies should play their due role in eliminating such mafias, he said.

SSWMB Managing Director Zubair Channa said the garbage backlog has been removed from the districts where the board is working.

Channa said that the SSWMB is on the next phase where the garbage is being collected from the door step of the residents to make sure that it is not thrown on roads and streets.

SSWMB Executive Director Tariq Nizamani and the officers of Chinese firm were also present on the occasion. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Top fire official suspects 'arson' in Karachi's Cooperative Market blaze
Top fire official suspects ‘arson’ in Karachi’s Cooperative Market blaze
What caused rumours of Tariq Jameel's road crash injuries
What caused rumours of Tariq Jameel’s road crash injuries
Newly-wed couple shot near Karachi's Nursery
Newly-wed couple shot near Karachi’s Nursery
PTA begins registration of social media companies
PTA begins registration of social media companies
Ex-CJP deliberately kept Nawaz, Maryam jailed before 2018 elections: newspaper
Ex-CJP deliberately kept Nawaz, Maryam jailed before 2018 elections: newspaper
South Korean national killed in Karachi
South Korean national killed in Karachi
Did you buy sugar at reduced price?
Did you buy sugar at reduced price?
Karachi’s Green Line: 5 years, 9 deadlines, 1 dream
Karachi’s Green Line: 5 years, 9 deadlines, 1 dream
Joint parliament session, president in Quetta, Kiwis confirm Pakistan tour
Joint parliament session, president in Quetta, Kiwis confirm Pakistan tour
Noxious smog chokes Punjab, pollution levels soar
Noxious smog chokes Punjab, pollution levels soar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.