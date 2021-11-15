SSWMB starts door-to-door garbage collection in Karachi’s East District

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board or SSWMB has started the door-to-door garbage collection service in all 31 union councils of the East District.

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab announced this on Monday. He was addressing a a ceremony where the Chinese company Changyi Kangjie, which has been awarded the contract for garbage collection in East District, had put on display 200 rickshaws that it will be using for the service.

Wahab said the SSWMB has adopted a system to lift garbage from the district jurisdiction. Garbage dumping points (which are commonly known as kachra kundis) will be eliminated by making the system effective.

The administrator said the government should take strong action against the private individuals – who he termed kachra mafia – who pick garbage from peoples door step and charge hefty fees for it.

The media and the law enforcement agencies should play their due role in eliminating such mafias, he said.

SSWMB Managing Director Zubair Channa said the garbage backlog has been removed from the districts where the board is working.

Channa said that the SSWMB is on the next phase where the garbage is being collected from the door step of the residents to make sure that it is not thrown on roads and streets.

SSWMB Executive Director Tariq Nizamani and the officers of Chinese firm were also present on the occasion.