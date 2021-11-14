South Korean national killed in Karachi

A South Korean national living alone in Karachi’s Kashmir Colony has been found dead at his home.

The decapitated body of Cheng Devon was found on Sunday. He worked at a local company in the Korangi Industrial area and lived in Kashmir Colony in Mahmoodabad.

Police officials say Devon was living in the area for the last several months and contrary to the law had not registered himself with the local police station.

People in the area have told police that Devon was an introvert and would not socialize with locals in the neighbourhood.

The body was moved to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Hospital for the postmortem.

The police were investigating the death from different perspectives, including that of personal enmity.