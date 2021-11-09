Sorry IG, your crime stats are wrong

The police chief claims a decline in street crime in Karachi

The street crime rate in Karachi has gone up by 33% in the past two months, contrary to what Additional Inspector General Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minas has claimed.

According to data collected by the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee, at least 8,961 people's motorcycles were stolen or snatched in two months. As many as 4,452 mobile phones were snatched.

The Additional IG had earlier said that there is a decline in street crime in Karachi.

However, the data shared by CPLC shows that car and motorcycle snatching crimes are up by 33% and 18%, respectively.

