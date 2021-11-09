Tuesday, November 9, 2021  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sorry IG, your crime stats are wrong

The police chief claims a decline in street crime in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The street crime rate in Karachi has gone up by 33% in the past two months, contrary to what Additional Inspector General Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minas has claimed.

According to data collected by the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee, at least 8,961 people's motorcycles were stolen or snatched in two months. As many as 4,452 mobile phones were snatched.

The Additional IG had earlier said that there is a decline in street crime in Karachi.

However, the data shared by CPLC shows that car and motorcycle snatching crimes are up by 33% and 18%, respectively.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
cplc Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan Navy commissions stealth frigate PNS Tughril in China
Pakistan Navy commissions stealth frigate PNS Tughril in China
Dam fund money safe, generating profit, says Justice Nisar
Dam fund money safe, generating profit, says Justice Nisar
TTP, government reach complete ceasefire: Fawad Chaudhry
TTP, government reach complete ceasefire: Fawad Chaudhry
Tweets, jokes, stalking, gossiping now comes under workplace harassment
Tweets, jokes, stalking, gossiping now comes under workplace harassment
Govt decides to sell sugar stock at Rs90 per kg
Govt decides to sell sugar stock at Rs90 per kg
Girl found dead in Islamabad metro station's washroom
Girl found dead in Islamabad metro station’s washroom
PM Imran blames your morals for Pakistan's economic downfall
PM Imran blames your morals for Pakistan’s economic downfall
Encroachment cases to be forwarded to relevant tribunal: Karachi commissioner
Encroachment cases to be forwarded to relevant tribunal: Karachi commissioner
Shocking: Twitter commemorates Iqbal 'death anniversary' on his birthday
Shocking: Twitter commemorates Iqbal ‘death anniversary’ on his birthday
SHC issues arrest warrants for KMC anti-encroachment director
SHC issues arrest warrants for KMC anti-encroachment director
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.