Soothsayer politician predicts interim setup, return of Nawaz Sharif

'General elections could be held next year'

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Nov 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Former Sindh MPA Manzoor Wassan, who enjoys the reputation of a soothsayer for predicting political events in the country, has claimed that general elections will be held between August and October in 2022 but before that an interim setup could be introduced to oversee the transfer of power.

Speaking to journalists in Karachi, Wassan also said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif could return to the country within three months.

He says the ongoing political turmoil in the country would come to a logical conclusion in three to six months.

Wassan, a member of the Pakistan People Party, faces a graft case filed by the National Accountability Bureau and appeared before the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday.

He predicted an in-house change and an interim setup that may lead to the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Someone from outside the country could be invited and tasked with conducting the general elections and transferring the power, he said.

The political situation is not good and it may deteriorate in the near future, Wassan said.

The SHC postponed the hearing of his case until December 24. Wassan won an interim bail from the SCH last year in the NAB case.

Last year, Wassan had predicted that the year 2021 would be worse than 2020.

