Smog prompts Punjab govt to considers school closure

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Punjab government is mulling over closing schools in certain cities as noxious smog engulfed the province.

The AQI Index of Lahore was recorded above 500 throughout the last week. At one point, the provincial capital was declared the most polluted city in the world as well.

The crisis seems to be tightening its noose around Lahore as the weather changes. Other cities most affected by air pollution include Sahiwal, Faisalabad, and Raiwind.

According to the Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Hassan Khawar, to curb the smog they have limited options such as changing the schools timing for children and offices timing for adult or shutting down the schools completely.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Standing Committee on Smog said that the situation was not very dangerous so far but if the conditions worsened schools will be closed.

On the other hand, the committee-imposed a ban on the use of Euro II petrol and diesel in vehicles in Lahore for one month.

LHC hears a case on smog

The Lahore High Court also heard a case on smog. The court formed a committee comprising Commissioner Lahore, DG, PDMA and sought a report within two days.

During the hearing, Justice Shahid Karim remarked that the entire Lahore was engulfed in smog and authorities were sitting comfortably in the rooms they should go out and see the situation.

According to experts, pedestrians and motorcyclists are at the highest risk because they are constantly exposed to noxious air.

Doctors have revealed that around 100 smog infections are being reported in hospitals across Punjab on a daily basis every day. Hundreds of people have been diagnosed with flu, chest infection, and cough.

Precautionary measures for smog

According to pulmonologists, some precautionary measures can be taken by people, especially those who spend a majority of their time outdoors.