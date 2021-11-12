Smog levels in Lahore worsen as AQI crosses 700

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Lahore has chocked as smog levels staying at an all-time high throughout the week crossed a new threshold. People started to panic as Air Quality Index (AQI) went above 700.

The AQI was recorded above 500 for the 4th consecutive day in the various parts of Lahore. It worsened to 700 after 12pm.

A level of 746 was recorded in Model Town on Thursday while on Wednesday it was recorded 532, SAMAA TV reported.

Lahore has been declared the most polluted city globally, according to the Air Quality Index data released on Thursday.

Experts say that smog is caused by air pollution that can not only cause accidents but is also harmful to health, and it is important to take precautions and use face masks. Rain can only recede the smog.

The issue of pollution has landed in courts.

Justice Shahid Karim heard an environmental pollution case in the Lahore High Court on Friday.

The judge remarked that no measures have been taken by the concerned authorities to curb smog and bureaucrats were just seating in their offices sending reports from there.

"Now I will visit myself to know the whole matter because our nation is well aware of everything," Justice Shahid Karim remarked.

The court has appointed a judicial assistant to implement the commission report on smog, environmental pollution and water pollution.

The court adjourned the hearing till November 15.

Earlier, the Judicial Water Environment Commission had submitted a report in the Lahore High Court in response to a petition filed by a concerned citizen.

The report said 250 brick kilns and 186 factories were sealed because their businesses were the primary contributors to air pollution. Moreover, over 5,201 vehicles were fined for emitting smoke.

However, some factories and brick kilns are still working which causes air pollution.

According to the WHO, air pollution impacts every organ of the body and can result in brain deformities and stunting.















