Friday, November 12, 2021  | 6 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Smog levels in Lahore worsen as AQI crosses 700

Experts warn of health issues

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Lahore has chocked as smog levels staying at an all-time high throughout the week crossed a new threshold. People started to panic as Air Quality Index (AQI) went above 700.

The AQI was recorded above 500 for the 4th consecutive day in the various parts of Lahore. It worsened to 700 after 12pm.

A level of 746 was recorded in Model Town on Thursday while on Wednesday it was recorded 532, SAMAA TV reported.

Lahore has been declared the most polluted city globally, according to the Air Quality Index data released on Thursday.

Experts say that smog is caused by air pollution that can not only cause accidents but is also harmful to health, and it is important to take precautions and use face masks. Rain can only recede the smog.

The issue of pollution has landed in courts.

Justice Shahid Karim heard an environmental pollution case in the Lahore High Court on Friday.

The judge remarked that no measures have been taken by the concerned authorities to curb smog and bureaucrats were just seating in their offices sending reports from there.

"Now I will visit myself to know the whole matter because our nation is well aware of everything," Justice Shahid Karim remarked.

The court has appointed a judicial assistant to implement the commission report on smog, environmental pollution and water pollution.

The court adjourned the hearing till November 15.

Earlier, the Judicial Water Environment Commission had submitted a report in the Lahore High Court in response to a petition filed by a concerned citizen.

The report said 250 brick kilns and 186 factories were sealed because their businesses were the primary contributors to air pollution. Moreover, over 5,201 vehicles were fined for emitting smoke.

However, some factories and brick kilns are still working which causes air pollution.

According to the WHO, air pollution impacts every organ of the body and can result in brain deformities and stunting.






FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Smog, Lahore, AQI, Air Quality Index, Punjab
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Suzuki, Honda, KIA increase car prices
Suzuki, Honda, KIA increase car prices
SHC orders removal of 4th floor at Karachi's Aliza Arcade
SHC orders removal of 4th floor at Karachi’s Aliza Arcade
Nazim Jokhio murder: No record of Arab hunters' vehicle
Nazim Jokhio murder: No record of Arab hunters’ vehicle
SC lists 'derelict' top brass, ministers in APS tragedy order
SC lists ‘derelict’ top brass, ministers in APS tragedy order
Noor Mukadam murder case: Court orders to unseal CCTV footage
Noor Mukadam murder case: Court orders to unseal CCTV footage
Malala responds to people questioning her marriage after ‘partnership’ comments
Malala responds to people questioning her marriage after ‘partnership’ comments
Supreme Court wants Karachi’s Tejori Heights demolished within four weeks
Supreme Court wants Karachi’s Tejori Heights demolished within four weeks
Lahore ranked the most polluted city as smog crisis worsens
Lahore ranked the most polluted city as smog crisis worsens
How overseas Pakistanis can get problems resolved back home
How overseas Pakistanis can get problems resolved back home
SC decides to hear appeals as govt backs sacked employees
SC decides to hear appeals as govt backs sacked employees
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.