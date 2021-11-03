Wednesday, November 3, 2021  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1443
Smog engulfs Lahore again, prompts counter measures

Man files petition against govt

Posted: Nov 3, 2021
Posted: Nov 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Dense smog has engulfed Lahore once again and affected life. A man from Lahore on Wednesday approached the Lahore High Court against the Punjab government's failure to take effective measures to curb smog.

SAMAA TV reports that a concerned citizen has filed the petition stating that Lahore has become the most polluted city due to lack of control over environmental pollution.

Justice Shahid Karim heard the petition.

The petition said no effective measures have been taken to curb emissions which are spreading smog and causing other diseases including eye and throat diseases.

He requested the court to order the government to take urgent and necessary steps to eradicate smog.

The case has been adjourned till Thursday.

According to the Environment Protection Department or EPD, the primary contributors to air pollution include emission from vehicles, industrial emissions, and burning of crop stubble.

EPD Punjab Secretary Syed Mubashir Hussain said due to the lack of funds concrete steps were not being taken to control the smog, however, the improvement in the environment is expected in 2023.

The air quality index that stood at 190 until a few weeks ago suddenly crossed 400 recently but on Friday it returned to 168.

Ambreen Sajid, a researcher, says when temperatures decrease, the size of the dust particles increases, causing smog.

Meanwhile, Lahore Commissioner Muhammad Usman imposed a ban on burning municipal waste and warned that cases will be registered against violators.

Deputy commissioners will take strict action and submit daily reports on the burning of crop residues on agricultural lands, he said adding that secretary RTA and traffic police should seize vehicles emitting smoke.

MOST READ
Video: Zahir Jaffer thrown out of court for misbehaviour
Cold winds enter Karachi, lower temperatures
Gulf Air’s Islamabad-bound flight misses flying into a hill
TLP agreement: PM Imran Khan to address the nation Wednesday
Former Afghan commanders, intelligence officers make perfect ISIS recruits
Fake pir arrested for raping woman in Lahore
PM to address nation, Pakistan in semi-finals, PTI-TLP seat adjustment
Accident involving Justice Iftikhar's vehicle leaves two injured
FIA arrest man for pocketing Rs20.66m by forging boss’ signatures
Lahore men arrested for harassing, lunging at woman in rickshaw
