Smog: Court orders Rs2000 fine for violating one-way traffic law

Pollution affects traffic flow in Lahore

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Nov 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Online

The Lahore High Court has ordered to impose a fine of Rs2,000 and other punitive actions against people who violate the one-way traffic law in Lahroe.

The order was issued during a hearing on smog which has affected traffic flow in city and caused respiratory problems for citizens.

The AQI Index of Lahore was recorded above 500 throughout the last week. At one point, the provincial capital was declared the most polluted city in the world as well.

The crisis seems to be tightening its vice around Lahore as the weather changes. Other cities most affected by air pollution include Sahiwal, Faisalabad, and Raiwind.

According to the Punjab government, traffic is the main source of air pollution, and to counter this problem, the government is working on big projects such as more flyovers and underpasses.

Justice Shahid Karim heard a petition on Friday in the court about smog control. Advocates Shiraz Zaka, Sulaiman Khan Niazi and Azhar Siddique appeared before the court on behalf of petitioners.

During the hearing, Judicial Water Environment Commission submitted a report recommending measures to ensure traffic flow and to end smog.

The report recommended that

  • Unnecessary and temporary parking in the city should be eliminated immediately.
  • Fines should be imposed against those who park illegally.
  • Anti-encroachment operations should be carried out on a daily basis in the city.
  • Strict action should be taken against those who create barriers on footpaths.
  • Educate people that they could aware of the usage of pedestrians and overhead bridges.
  • Driving licenses be made mandatory.
  • Strict actions should be taken against underage drivers.

The court ordered officials to monitor the traffic situations and take strict actions who violated traffics laws and imposed a fine of Rs2000 on one-way violators.

Earlier, the court ordered private businesses in Lahore and surrounding cities to immediately halve their staff’s presence at offices to help reduce the noxious smog that is causing serious health problems in the populace.

In a related development, a Standing Committee has imposed a ban on the use of Euro II petrol and diesel in vehicles in Lahore for one month.

According to experts, pedestrians and motorcyclists are at the highest risk because they are constantly exposed to noxious air.

