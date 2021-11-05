Friday, November 5, 2021  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Skardu roads blocked after residents take to the streets

The protesters burned tyres, chanted slogans

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 60 mins ago

Photo: SAMAA TV

Listen to the story
Hundreds of tourists and students were stuck on the Skardu-Shigar highway Friday afternoon after a number of people in the area took to the streets. The demonstrators were protesting against the delay in the construction of the highway which connects two important districts of Gilgit-Baltistan -- Skardu and Shigar. "The highway was to be completed by January this year but the construction never resumed," one of the protesters said. "All the government does is make fake promises. We are the ones actually suffering because of their inefficiencies." The protesters burnt tyres on the roads and chanted anti-government slogans. Hours after the protests started, officials of the administration reached the site and talked to the demonstrators. During negotiations, the authorities promised to take notice and initiate an inquiry against the delay in construction. After the talks were successful, the roads were reopened and traffic resumed.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Hundreds of tourists and students were stuck on the Skardu-Shigar highway Friday afternoon after a number of people in the area took to the streets.

The demonstrators were protesting against the delay in the construction of the highway which connects two important districts of Gilgit-Baltistan — Skardu and Shigar.

“The highway was to be completed by January this year but the construction never resumed,” one of the protesters said. “All the government does is make fake promises. We are the ones actually suffering because of their inefficiencies.”

The protesters burnt tyres on the roads and chanted anti-government slogans.

Hours after the protests started, officials of the administration reached the site and talked to the demonstrators. During negotiations, the authorities promised to take notice and initiate an inquiry against the delay in construction.

After the talks were successful, the roads were reopened and traffic resumed.

 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
'My daughters have no social media accounts,' says Afridi
‘My daughters have no social media accounts,’ says Afridi
After Nasla Tower, 16 Malir real estate scam projects unearthed
After Nasla Tower, 16 Malir real estate scam projects unearthed
The other side: Was Afghan-India match fixed?
The other side: Was Afghan-India match fixed?
Nazim Jokhio case: PPP’s Jam Awais arrested for alleged murder
Nazim Jokhio case: PPP’s Jam Awais arrested for alleged murder
Technical committee recommends manual dismantling of Nasla Tower
Technical committee recommends manual dismantling of Nasla Tower
Exonerated: TLP goes from 'militant outfit' to potential PTI ally
Exonerated: TLP goes from ‘militant outfit’ to potential PTI ally
Seven-year-old's honest testimony: SC says words enough to convict rapist
Seven-year-old’s honest testimony: SC says words enough to convict rapist
Police: Three girls kidnapped, subjected to gang-rape in Azizabad
Police: Three girls kidnapped, subjected to gang-rape in Azizabad
'Fantastic tea' recalled as Abhinandan promoted Group Captain
‘Fantastic tea’ recalled as Abhinandan promoted Group Captain
Salma Khan flees after ramming motorcycle, killing one, injuring another
Salma Khan flees after ramming motorcycle, killing one, injuring another
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.