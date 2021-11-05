Skardu roads blocked after residents take to the streets

Hundreds of tourists and students were stuck on the Skardu-Shigar highway Friday afternoon after a number of people in the area took to the streets.

The demonstrators were protesting against the delay in the construction of the highway which connects two important districts of Gilgit-Baltistan — Skardu and Shigar.

“The highway was to be completed by January this year but the construction never resumed,” one of the protesters said. “All the government does is make fake promises. We are the ones actually suffering because of their inefficiencies.”

The protesters burnt tyres on the roads and chanted anti-government slogans.

Hours after the protests started, officials of the administration reached the site and talked to the demonstrators. During negotiations, the authorities promised to take notice and initiate an inquiry against the delay in construction.

After the talks were successful, the roads were reopened and traffic resumed.