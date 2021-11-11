Thursday, November 11, 2021  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Sinopharm and Sinovac approved for children above 12: NCOC

It will be available from Nov 15 onwards

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo—File

The National Command and Operation Centre or NCOC has approved Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines against coronavirus for children above 12 years of age.

In a tweet on Thursday, the NCOC said the Chinese vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac have been approved by its Health Expert Committee for administration to children above 12 years of age from November 15 onwards.

“Now, these vaccines will also be available in addition to the already approved Pfizer for children above 12 years.”

Earlier, Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan urged that, “It is important for parents to get their children, who are above or of the age of 12 years, immunised.”

He stressed that children have massively suffered during the coronavirus lockdowns and can’t afford the prolonged break from studies anymore.

“Don’t pay attention to fake news. Vaccination will help prevent the spread of the pandemic,” he said.

Fifth wave

Last week, Dr Faisal Sultan warned that a fifth Covid-19 wave may hit the country due to the “slow process of vaccination”.

People have stopped using face masks, he said. This is dangerous.

Dr Sultan said that the government has achieved vaccination targets to some extent. “Millions in the country still need to be vaccinated against coronavirus. These people are at high risk.”

The second dose is vital for protection against Covid, he pointed out, urging people to “get fully vaccinated.”

Dr Sultan cautioned that the fifth wave of coronavirus could hit Pakistan if the pace of vaccinations was not increased.”To ensure there is no fifth wave of covid, we have to meet vaccination targets set.”

We will remain vulnerable if a large segment of the population is unvaccinated, he added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sinopharm, Sinovac, Pakistan, approved for children above 12, NCOC
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Toyota Pakistan increases car prices
Toyota Pakistan increases car prices
No sacred cow: PM Imran promises action in APS case
No sacred cow: PM Imran promises action in APS case
Over 28,000 Pakistanis changed their gender in three years
Over 28,000 Pakistanis changed their gender in three years
Zahir Jaffer thrown out of court, again
Zahir Jaffer thrown out of court, again
SHC orders removal of 4th floor at Karachi's Aliza Arcade
SHC orders removal of 4th floor at Karachi’s Aliza Arcade
Prime ministers who were summoned by the Supreme Court
Prime ministers who were summoned by the Supreme Court
Pakistan-India hold separate conferences on Afghanistan
Pakistan-India hold separate conferences on Afghanistan
T20 semifinal, Troika Plus meet, PTI’s unhappy allies
T20 semifinal, Troika Plus meet, PTI’s unhappy allies
Why govt postponed the joint parliament session
Why govt postponed the joint parliament session
Nazim Jokhio murder: No record of Arab hunters' vehicle
Nazim Jokhio murder: No record of Arab hunters’ vehicle
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.