Sinopharm and Sinovac approved for children above 12: NCOC

The National Command and Operation Centre or NCOC has approved Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines against coronavirus for children above 12 years of age.

In a tweet on Thursday, the NCOC said the Chinese vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac have been approved by its Health Expert Committee for administration to children above 12 years of age from November 15 onwards.

“Now, these vaccines will also be available in addition to the already approved Pfizer for children above 12 years.”

Earlier, Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan urged that, “It is important for parents to get their children, who are above or of the age of 12 years, immunised.”

He stressed that children have massively suffered during the coronavirus lockdowns and can’t afford the prolonged break from studies anymore.

“Don’t pay attention to fake news. Vaccination will help prevent the spread of the pandemic,” he said.

Fifth wave

Last week, Dr Faisal Sultan warned that a fifth Covid-19 wave may hit the country due to the “slow process of vaccination”.

People have stopped using face masks, he said. This is dangerous.

Dr Sultan said that the government has achieved vaccination targets to some extent. “Millions in the country still need to be vaccinated against coronavirus. These people are at high risk.”

The second dose is vital for protection against Covid, he pointed out, urging people to “get fully vaccinated.”

Dr Sultan cautioned that the fifth wave of coronavirus could hit Pakistan if the pace of vaccinations was not increased.”To ensure there is no fifth wave of covid, we have to meet vaccination targets set.”

We will remain vulnerable if a large segment of the population is unvaccinated, he added.