Sindh to lay off doctors, medics hired for Covid-19 emergency

As the Covid-19 positivity rate drops in Pakistan including the Sindh province, the Sindh government has decided to lay off doctors and paramedics hired temporarily for the coronavirus emergency.

SAMAA TV reported that the provincial government does not plan to extend the contract given to doctors and paramedics.

More than 1,200 doctors and medics were hired on contract during the epidemic.

Over 200 doctors died of Covid-19 across Pakistan after contracting the virus in the line of duty, according to a statement issued by Pakistan Medical Association in May 2021.

At least 64 of them were from the Sindh province.

The doctors hired on contract have been demanding job regularisation. Last year, contract doctors had claimed at a press conference in Hyderabad that they had also faced a delay in the payment of salaries.

Positivity rate drops to 0.6%

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 positivity rate further dropped to 0.6% on Monday.

Of the 33,435 people who tested for the coronavirus only 216 were found positive.

On Monday, six people who were under treatment died of Covid-19, according to an NCOC statement.