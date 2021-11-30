Tuesday, November 30, 2021  | 24 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sindh govt to regularize ‘illegal’ buildings in Karachi

An ordinance will be sent to the governor for approval

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah.Photo—File

The Sindh government has decided to regularize ‘illegal’ buildings in Karachi and it will soon form a commission to “save the public investment,” according to SAMAA TV.

“The Sindh cabinet is considering rectifying any irregularity by the builder or any government official found in housing projects,” Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Monday. “We will form a commission to monitor projects developed in violation of rules and regulations in the city”.

The commission, headed by a former judge, will decide on the regularization of illegal housing schemes. Builders will be penalized for any irregularity found in the project.

The chief minister said an ordinance will be sent to the Sindh governor after approval from the provincial cabinet.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani argued that when the Punjab government could issue an ordinance for the regularization of buildings why Sindh government should not.

The Punjab government issued an ordinance to regularize more than 6,000 irregular housing societies across the province and also constituted a commission for this purpose, he added.

Ghani has asked authorities to view the issue from a human angle instead of debating it on legal merits.

He also referred to “two buildings” constructed on Islamabad’s Constitution Avenue. “There were some violations but because it concerned the apartments of some important people, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, the buildings was regularized with a fine of Rs18 billion,” he said.

The court directives will leave millions of people homeless, he added.

ABAD calls off protest

Meanwhile, the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) called off the rally on assurance from the Sindh Government about its charter of demands including regularization of buildings.

Mohsin Sheikhani, chairperson ABAD, said that all the builders get approvals from almost 12 to 15 departments legally before embarking on the construction of buildings or development of land. “This is the reason why dismayed builders and developers of Karachi have stopped work on more than 300 projects with an investment of Rs900 billion at stake,” he added.

He denied the perception that ABAD was protesting against the federal or Sindh government.

ABAD wants that there should a single authority with complete powers so that no one can challenge its decisions and if any irregularity is committed the authority should be held responsible not builders or developers, Sheikhani said.

The action, he said, against the Nasla Tower and other buildings has shaken the confidence of local people as well as overseas Pakistani and national economy has to suffer.

“If our demands are not accepted in a scheduled meeting with the Chief Minister Sindh on December 1, 2021, we will continue our protest for the survival of the construction industry in Karachi.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Sindh Government
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi woman scammed, raped by PUBG friend: police
Karachi woman scammed, raped by PUBG friend: police
Local Area Network: Software experts gang up with Nazimabad robbers
Local Area Network: Software experts gang up with Nazimabad robbers
Al-Qadir University, Karachi census, Green-Line BRT inauguration, motorways closed
Al-Qadir University, Karachi census, Green-Line BRT inauguration, motorways closed
Muhammad Ziauddin, interrogator of historymakers, chronicler of Pakistan's economy, dies
Muhammad Ziauddin, interrogator of historymakers, chronicler of Pakistan’s economy, dies
Video: Thirty vehicles collide in huge motorway pile-up
Video: Thirty vehicles collide in huge motorway pile-up
No stay orders, what's stopping you now, SHC asks SBCA
No stay orders, what’s stopping you now, SHC asks SBCA
Massive fire engulfs shanties near Karachi’s Nagan Chowrangi
Massive fire engulfs shanties near Karachi’s Nagan Chowrangi
FBR fights for 75-paisa tax over 5min calls in SC
FBR fights for 75-paisa tax over 5min calls in SC
Federal cabinet, PPP rally, Omicron, fog, Islamabad schools
Federal cabinet, PPP rally, Omicron, fog, Islamabad schools
Court on Mudassar Naaru: Govt would react if VIPs missing
Court on Mudassar Naaru: Govt would react if VIPs missing
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.