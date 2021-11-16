Tuesday, November 16, 2021  | 10 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Sindh govt introduces resolution to protect Nasla Tower, other buildings

Opposition rejects the move 'against the Supreme Court orders'

SAMAA | and - Posted: Nov 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
The Sindh government has introduced a resolution in the Sindh Assembly to protect the Nasla Tower and other buildings declared by courts to have been illegally constructed.

Two key opposition parties in the Sindh Assembly, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), have rejected the resolution.

The resolution, prepared by the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), says that Sindh Assembly must legislate for the regularization and legalization of the buildings that have been declared illegally constructed by the courts.

The resolution says that no citizen should be deprived of their home. It reportedly urges the Supreme Court of Pakistan to review its verdicts.

Opposition parties, however, have rejected the proposed resolution.

PTI MPA Khurram Sher Zaman tore up a copy of the resolution and said that government should pay compensation to the Nasla Tower victims. The houses of officers responsible for allowing the illegal construction should be demolished, he said.

Zaman said the government wanted to pain the opposition in a negative light by introducing the legislation which was aimed at “letting the robbers of the hook.”

MQM MPA Mohammad Hussain said they would not support any resolution against the Supreme Court orders.

Illegal buildings

The Supreme Court of Pakistan last month ordered the demolition of the Nasla Tower, a multi-storey residential building along with the Shahrae Faisal. It also ordered another residential project, Tejori Hieghts, to be razed to the ground after it concluded that the builder had encroached Pakistan Railways’ land.

Following the orders by the Supreme Court, the Sindh High Court has also ordered the partial demolition of Makkah Terrace in Saddar and Aliza Arcade in Gulsha-e-Iqbal.

