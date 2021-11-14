Sindh government ready to hold LG elections in February, March

Karachi Administrator and Sindh Government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab has said that the government is ready to hold local government elections in February or March.

He was addressing a press conference in Karachi’s Burns Garden area on Saturday

Wahab said there is a room of improvement in current Sindh Local Government Act (SLGA 2013), adding that the PPP-led Sindh government is trying to introduce a balanced LG Act for Karachi.

“In SLGA 2013, the local government have authorities in some matters which it should not. On the other hand, it does not have certain powers which should have been with the local government,” Wahab added.

The administrator said a committee is working on making amendments in SLGA 2013. It will be finalized soon, he added.

Wahab said that the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board will start operations in Korangi District this month, adding that it will take over Central District by next month.

250 passenger busses for Karaachi, Larkana

The Karachi administrator announced that the Sindh government will bring 250 new passenger buses for Karachi and Larkana divisions.

“240 buses would run in Karachi while 10 are for Larkana,” he added.

These buses will arrive in Karachi from 31 January to 7 February, 2020.

Karachi development plan

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said the KMC has started development works costing Rs1.1billion.

He said the metropolitan corporation was working to improve the conditions of parks and playgrounds in the city. This was started from Bagh-e-Rustom in Karachi’s Clifton area.

Renovation work at Frere Hall has also been initiated adding that the rehabilitation of Burns Garden is also in process.

He said that three new entry gates will be constructed in Burns Garden to make it easier for the visitors.

He said the KMC is making arrangements to make the Burns Garden cleaner and greener, so that the visitors who come at People’s Square can enjoy a healthy environment.

The Karachi administrator said the KMC is starting renovation work for bringing improvement in Aziz Bhatti Park in East District.

Wahab said the KMC will start beautification work at main Karachi roads.

A work tender has been finalised for construction of road from Machli Chowk to KANUPP. It will cost Rs800 million.

Street lights would be installed and rectified at Mai Kolachi Road at a cost of Rs200 million.

The KMC is going to start repairing and renovation works of Fish Aquarium, expansion joints of flyovers, underpasses and bridges. The restoration work of Agha Khan Park is to be started soon.

Rs260million is allocated for making Zulfiqarabad oil tankers’ parking terminal operational.

Wahab said: the KMC is to complete technical study for rehabilitation of Liaquatabad Super Market in 30days and to start working for its improvement.

The KMC has decided to start repair work at Shershah Road, Shahra-e-Noor Jahan, a thoroughfare leading from Rashid Minhas Road to KIHD and Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center.

The Karachi administrator said the KMC has planned to construct underpasses and flyovers in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area. The tender process has been finalised in this regard.

Mega project for Karachi

The administrator said that three mega projects for Karachi are underway including Rs28 billion Malir Expressway, Yellow Line BRT at a cost of Rs30billion and improvement work of water supply line from Dhabeji to Karachi of Rs16 billion.