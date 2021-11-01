Sindh announces public holiday on November 4 to celebrate Diwali

The Sindh government has declared a public holiday on November 4 for the festive occasion of Diwali.

According to the notification, issued by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah, the holiday has been announced across Sindh for Hindus.

Diwali symbolizes the victory of good over evil and we need to understand the very essence of the festival and pray for the defeat of all kinds of evil in the whole world, said the government.

Diwali will be celebrated across the world on Thursday (November 4).

Hindus make up a small minority of about 1.96 million, or 1.2% of Pakistan’s population. Most of them live in rural Sindh, especially Thar, Sanghar and Mirpurkhas.