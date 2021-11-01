Monday, November 1, 2021  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Sindh announces public holiday on November 4 to celebrate Diwali

Notification has been issued

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo—File

The Sindh government has declared a public holiday on November 4 for the festive occasion of Diwali.

According to the notification, issued by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah, the holiday has been announced across Sindh for Hindus.

Diwali symbolizes the victory of good over evil and we need to understand the very essence of the festival and pray for the defeat of all kinds of evil in the whole world, said the government.

Diwali will be celebrated across the world on Thursday (November 4).

Hindus make up a small minority of about 1.96 million, or 1.2% of Pakistan’s population. Most of them live in rural Sindh, especially Thar, Sanghar and Mirpurkhas. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Diwali, public holiday announced, Sindh
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Negotiations between government and banned TLP successful: Mufti Muneeb
Negotiations between government and banned TLP successful: Mufti Muneeb
Taliban supreme commander makes first public appearance
Taliban supreme commander makes first public appearance
World’s first electric F1 car unveiled at COP26
World’s first electric F1 car unveiled at COP26
Pakistanis among top six asylum seekers in EU: report
Pakistanis among top six asylum seekers in EU: report
Officials to finalize Nasla Tower demolition
Officials to finalize Nasla Tower demolition
Successful govt-TLP negotiations, PTI core committee meeting, Nasla Tower demolition
Successful govt-TLP negotiations, PTI core committee meeting, Nasla Tower demolition
Fifth covid-19 wave could hit Pakistan this winter
Fifth covid-19 wave could hit Pakistan this winter
Containers removed to end roadblocks in Punjab cities
Containers removed to end roadblocks in Punjab cities
Panjgur motorcycle bomb blast kills two
Panjgur motorcycle bomb blast kills two
PDM holds rally in Buzdar's Dera Ghazi Khan
PDM holds rally in Buzdar’s Dera Ghazi Khan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.