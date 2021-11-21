Sidhu’s love for Imran Khan doesn’t sit well with India

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Thousands of Sikhs from India were welcomed to Pakistan for one of the world’s biggest birthday celebrations: the 552nd birth anniversary of the Guru Nanak.

Indian politician and former TV host Navjot Singh Sidhu visited Pakistan Saturday from across the border. The emotion is heightened this year, as devotees from India were unable to cross the border in 2020, due to coronavirus restrictions.

Sidhu was welcomed by Kartarpur Corridor Project Management Unit Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Latif who greeted him on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan.

Sidhu showed gratitude for the gesture. “He [Imran Khan] is like my elder brother and has given me a lot of love,” he said.

The video of this exchange went viral in India and became the top trend on Twitter. Sidhu’s rivals from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed him for being a “traitor” while the media has been running hate-mongering broadcast against him since then.

Talking to media in India, Sidhu brushed off the controversy and said, "Let the BJP say whatever they want to say."

#NavjotSinghSidhu addressed Pak PM as 'Bada Bhai' during his visit to Kartarpur; remark sparked controversy.



Listen in to these reactions. pic.twitter.com/VIzdW5w0um — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) November 20, 2021

A leading TV channel in India, Times Now, shared the snippet on Twitter and asked Sidhu why he said what he said. The segment then later discussed “Sidhu's love for Pakistan.”

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.