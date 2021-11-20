Sidhu in Pakistan urges Modi and Imran to open borders

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Sidhu, who calls Prime Minister Imran Khan a close friend visited the Kartarpur shrine of Sikh Guru Nanak Dev and on Saturday urged both Imran Khan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "open doors for peace" and end the enmity between their two countries.

He spoke to journalists at Kartarpur and said if Pakistan and India could end the enmity, the trade between them and other countries would increase to $37 billion.

After returning from Kartparpur later in the day, he held a press conference in the Indian territory and said that he desired prosperity not only for 30 million Indian Punjabis but for everyone. He cited the example of Europe which was embroiled in internal conflicts for centuries but later became united under the European Union.

He said goods between Pakistan and India have to travel 2,100 kilometres before arriving at markets. The same distance could be reduced to 21 kilometres, he said.

He also urged the two nations to reopen shrines in both countries to devotees.

Navjot Sidhu was the first to announce the opening of the Kartarpur corridor in 2019 after his Pakistan visit. However, the same year he was dropped from The Kapil Sharma Show for suggesting that Pakistan should not be held responsible for the Pulwama attack in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

When he crossed into Pakistan, Sidhu was greeted at the border by dignitaries of the Pakistan government on behalf of PM Khan, the Indian Express reported.

Sidhu also visited Sultanpur Lodhi, another holy place associated with Guru Nanak in Kartarpur, on Friday.

Pakistan hosts Sikh pilgrims

Thousands of Sikh pilgrims are visiting the shrine at Kartarpur, many of them old men and women. Pictures of Pakistani policemen and policewomen helping the pilgrims have been shared on social media.

The four-kilometre-long Kartarpur Corridor provides visa-free access to Indian Sikhs to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

The langar, or community food, is being served. A video of Sidhu eating Langar at Kartarpur also went viral.