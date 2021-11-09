Shocking: Twitter commemorates Iqbal ‘death anniversary’ on his birthday

Hundreds of Twitter users have published tweets to commemorate Iqbal Day with the hashtag #DeathAnniversary, believing, wrongfully, that it was the day Dr Mohammad Iqbal departed this world.

He was born on the day in 1877 in Sialkot.

Dr Iqbal passed away on April 21, 1938, in Lahore at the age of 60. The Poet of the East, however, lives in the hearts of millions of Muslims. Pakistan celebrates Iqbal Day on November 9 to pay tribute to his services. The day was a public holiday until 2017.

Although no longer a public holiday, Iqbal Day is still an important event in the country. The day began with the change of the guards at Iqbal Mausoleum on Tuesday.

Schools across the country have held ceremonies to remember the great thinker, philosopher, and poet.

However, some people decided to commemorate Iqbal Day on Twitter, in a rushed manner which is the hallmark of social media.

They not only used the hashtag #DeathAnniversary but also included in their tweets couplets that are wrongly attributed to this great poet.

SAMAA Digital has blurred the names and Twitter handles of such users to protect their privacy.

One person shared the photo of a street nameplate from Germany. The street Iqbal-Ufer in Heidelberg is named after Dr Mohammad Iqbal, who spent six months in the German city.

It is a great photo to remember the poet, but the Twitter user ended up using #DeathAnniversary as one of the two hashtags. They got the other one just right, #Iqbalday2021.

Another Twitter user, using Iqbal Day and death anniversary hashtags, shared a couplet and said the words were enough for a true believer. However, the couplet was wrongly attributed to Iqbal. The Poet of the East had never uttered the words. Worse still, it was a poor attempt at fake poetry and lacked meter or rhythm.

There were many others. The hashtag #DeathAnniversary generated 1,800 tweets. However, not all of them were about Iqbal. Jaun Elia, a famous Urdu poet and philosopher who died On November 8, 2002, was remembered by many using the same hashtag.

Many legit followers of Iqbal were annoyed at the people with poor knowledge of history. One wondered, “What is to become of this nation?”