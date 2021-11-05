Shikarpur tribal feud claims man’s life in Karachi

Reporting by Aamir Majeed

A tribal feud originating in Shikarpur claimed the life of a man in Karachi early Friday morning.

Social welfare organization informed through a WhatsApp message about a firing incident in which a man, Imdad Ali, had been killed in Ayub Goth of Godhra Society and the body of the deceased was being shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

The deceased was 25-year-old and belonged to the Lohar tribe of Shikarpur while the firing incident occurred in the jurisdiction of SITE Super Highway police station.

Police officials said that they had found four bullet casings, which they had sent for forensic analysis.

Although police officials did not jump to conclusions, they insisted that the murder was the result of personal enmity.

The medico-legal officer or MLO determined that all bullets had struck the upper part of the body while one struck his face, which proved to be fatal.

Police determined that Imdad Ali had recently shifted along with his family to Karachi. He had two wives and both of them lived with him.

SHO of SITE Super Highway police station Imam Bux Laghari told SAMAA Digital that the deceased was a Baloch of the Lohar tribe, which was involved in a tribal feud with the Banglani tribe. Both tribes were fighting each other after the kidnapping of a girl of the Lohar tribe for which they had already killed a Banglani man, suspected of kidnapping the girl.

Imdad Ali, he said, had moved from Shikarpur immediately after the murder of the Banglani man.

His uncle, Ali, told SAMAA Digital that the entire Banglani tribe suspected Imdad of the murder and they were all searching for him. He accused Banglani tribesmen of escaping after murdering his nephew.

Police said that no FIR was registered but a brother of the deceased, Arbab, had contacted them and said that they could file a report on his behalf after he reached Karachi.