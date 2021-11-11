Thursday, November 11, 2021  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1443
SHC orders removal of 4th floor at Karachi’s Aliza Arcade

The building is located in Gulsh-e-Iqbal 13-D

Posted: Nov 11, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan

In another case against illegal constructions, the Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered that the fourth floor of the Aliza Arcade in Gulshan-e-Iqbal be dismantled and removed.

The court has instructed the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to execute the court orders and submit a report by December 9.

The SBCA has been allowed to seek help from the local police.

The Aliza Arcade is located in Gulshan-e-Iqbal’s block 13-D. It is the same area where another illegal project Tejori Heights was ordered to be demolished by the Supreme Court of Pakistan last month.

The apex court had found that Tejori Heights was being built on an encroached piece of land that belonged to the Pakistan Railways. Its construction was halted last year in November.

Aliza Arcade is an apartment building where a three-bedroom apartment was valued at Rs7 million five years ago. Property prices in the city have increased since then.

Last month, the SHC ordered the partial demolition of Makkah Terrace in Karachi’s Saddar after it was found that the building did not follow the construction designs that must have included the compulsory open space (COS).

