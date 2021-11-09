Tuesday, November 9, 2021  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1443
SHC issues arrest warrants for KMC anti-encroachment director

Rules he delayed demolition of illegal buildings in Karachi

Posted: Nov 9, 2021
Photo: File

The Sindh High Court has issued arrest warrants for Karachi Metropolitan Corporate anti-encroachment senior director Bashir Siddiqui. The orders were passed by Justice Zafar Rajput at a hearing on Tuesday. According to the verdict, Siddiqui delayed the demolition of encroachments near Karachi's Anda Mor. "These buildings were built on the road. What were you doing when the construction was underway," the court came down on KMC. The corporation's counsel argued that the Karachi Development Authority and Sindh Katchi Abadis Authority were equally responsible for the encroachments. "The court should order joint action by all the concerned departments," he pointed out. This irked Justice Rajput. "Don't try to hold others accountable for your misdoings," he said. "Why were your offices built? Will you do your jobs only when the court passes orders?" KMC's lawyer assured the court that anti-encroachment operations were underway in several areas of the city. "We have one request. Please tell the police to cooperate with us." The court then adjourned the hearing and summoned KMC officers along with detailed reports of encroachments on November 16.
