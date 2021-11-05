Friday, November 5, 2021  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

SHC grants relief to Makkah Terrace residents, halts demolition

Orders immediate arrest of builders

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago

Photo: SAMAA TV

Listen to the story
The Sindh High Court has stopped the Sindh Building Control Authority from demolishing the four-story Makkah Terrace located near Preedy Street in Karachi's Saddar. At a hearing on Thursday, Maqbool-ur-Rehman, the counsel of the building's residents, argued that petitioners purchased the flats through "registered instruments and have not committed any illegality". "[The] petitioners are bonafide purchasers, but the official respondents [SBCA] has not assisted the court properly," Rehman said, adding that if a restraining order is not granted until the next date, the petitioners will suffer irreparable losses. The hearing on Thursday was attended by the residents of Makkah Terrace. In the middle of the proceedings, a number of petitioners started protesting. Consequently, Justice Zafar Rajput said that the people living in the building are "illegal allottees". The provision of residency certificates is not allowed without the completion of the allotment, the judge pointed out. "These flats have been built on compulsory open space." We will crack down against everyone involved in criminal activities, the court remarked, instructing the SBCA to immediately register a case against Muhammad Wasim, the builder of Makkah Terrace. Justice Rajput has summoned a report on the FIR on Monday, November 8. The court has also halted the demolition of the building till the next hearing. Residents, police clash Meanwhile, Makkah Terrace residents clashed with the police Thursday. Teams of the Sindh Building Control Authority reached the site early morning along with the police. The authorities were, however, stopped from entering the building after residents gathered outside. During the arguments, fights broke out between the groups which were later resolved. Makkah Terrace case Earlier this week, the Sindh High Court instructed authorities to demolish the building within a week. Makkah Terrace is located in Karachi’s Saddar near Preedy Street. It was built in 2016. According to SBCA, 20% of the tower is built on illegal land. The building has been constructed on 527 square yards and comprises 16 flats. Several families have been living in the flats for a number of years now. During the hearing on Monday, the SBCA said that demolishing 20% of the building is not possible because that will mean sabotaging the entire tower. The court, consequently, ordered the authority to demolish the entire building.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Sindh High Court has stopped the Sindh Building Control Authority from demolishing the four-story Makkah Terrace located near Preedy Street in Karachi’s Saddar.

At a hearing on Thursday, Maqbool-ur-Rehman, the counsel of the building’s residents, argued that petitioners purchased the flats through “registered instruments and have not committed any illegality”.

“[The] petitioners are bonafide purchasers, but the official respondents [SBCA] has not assisted the court properly,” Rehman said, adding that if a restraining order is not granted until the next date, the petitioners will suffer irreparable losses.

The hearing on Thursday was attended by the residents of Makkah Terrace. In the middle of the proceedings, a number of petitioners started protesting. Consequently, Justice Zafar Rajput said that the people living in the building are “illegal allottees”.

The provision of residency certificates is not allowed without the completion of the allotment, the judge pointed out. “These flats have been built on compulsory open space.”

We will crack down against everyone involved in criminal activities, the court remarked, instructing the SBCA to immediately register a case against Muhammad Wasim, the builder of Makkah Terrace.

Justice Rajput has summoned a report on the FIR on Monday, November 8. The court has also halted the demolition of the building till the next hearing.

Residents, police clash

Meanwhile, Makkah Terrace residents clashed with the police Thursday. Teams of the Sindh Building Control Authority reached the site early morning along with the police.

The authorities were, however, stopped from entering the building after residents gathered outside. During the arguments, fights broke out between the groups which were later resolved.

Makkah Terrace case

Earlier this week, the Sindh High Court instructed authorities to demolish the building within a week.

Makkah Terrace is located in Karachi’s Saddar near Preedy Street. It was built in 2016. According to SBCA, 20% of the tower is built on illegal land.

The building has been constructed on 527 square yards and comprises 16 flats. Several families have been living in the flats for a number of years now.

During the hearing on Monday, the SBCA said that demolishing 20% of the building is not possible because that will mean sabotaging the entire tower. The court, consequently, ordered the authority to demolish the entire building.

 
makkah terrace Sindh High Court
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Makkah terrace, Sindh High Court, Makkah Terrace demolition
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
'My daughters have no social media accounts,' says Afridi
‘My daughters have no social media accounts,’ says Afridi
After Nasla Tower, 16 Malir real estate scam projects unearthed
After Nasla Tower, 16 Malir real estate scam projects unearthed
The other side: Was Afghan-India match fixed?
The other side: Was Afghan-India match fixed?
Nazim Jokhio case: PPP’s Jam Awais arrested for alleged murder
Nazim Jokhio case: PPP’s Jam Awais arrested for alleged murder
Exonerated: TLP goes from 'militant outfit' to potential PTI ally
Exonerated: TLP goes from ‘militant outfit’ to potential PTI ally
Technical committee recommends manual dismantling of Nasla Tower
Technical committee recommends manual dismantling of Nasla Tower
Seven-year-old's honest testimony: SC says words enough to convict rapist
Seven-year-old’s honest testimony: SC says words enough to convict rapist
Police: Three girls kidnapped, subjected to gang-rape in Azizabad
Police: Three girls kidnapped, subjected to gang-rape in Azizabad
'Fantastic tea' recalled as Abhinandan promoted Group Captain
‘Fantastic tea’ recalled as Abhinandan promoted Group Captain
Salma Khan flees after ramming motorcycle, killing one, injuring another
Salma Khan flees after ramming motorcycle, killing one, injuring another
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.