Karachi’s most attacked park to get its day in court

Its poor name is ugly but Gutter Baghicha was one of the most beautiful places in Karachi. We say ‘was’ because this oasis of open green forest spread over an incredible one thousand acres has been slowly eaten alive by the land mafia. Only half of it is alive today and one lawyer’s 11-year fight in court may save Gutter Baghicha from completely dying out.

On Tuesday, the Sindh High Court judges said that they were close to announcing their verdict. The lawyers just have to make final arguments.

The case was originally filed by NGO Shehri that fights cases to protect Karachi’s greenery and environment.

On Tuesday Shehri’s lawyer Barrister Naim ur Rahman told the court that the Supreme Court had also ordered that amenity plots could not be used for any other purpose. Amenity plots are spaces that a city sets aside for parks or hospitals or community spaces and they cannot be used for houses.

This case is 11 years old

The story of this legal case starts in 1993. Shehri says that the KMC Officers Cooperative Housing Society (KMC OCHS) illegally secured 200 acres for itself. Shehri took this to court and filed a human rights case. Its legal case was made by referring to Article 184(3) of the Constitution in the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the conversion of Gutter Baghicha amenity land to industrial, residential and commercial use.

Shehri feared that turning Gutter Baghicha into plots would destroy the environment. Five other NGOs joined Shehri in the effort to save Gutter Baghicha.

The case in the Supreme Court was disposed of in 2003. The city district government of Karachi (CDGK) promised to reach an understanding with citizens and NGOs. The SC directed the CDGK to report back on how it had followed these orders after three months.

However, more parts of Gutter Baghicha disappeared in the following two years as people surreptitiously took over its green space.

In 2005, Shehri filed a contempt of court case against the CDGK. And then, three years later, again, in 2008, Shehri filed a fresh case against the CDGK, the Karachi Building Control Authority, the Sindh government and others.

Shehri kept filing contempt petitions over the years but a major development came only in 2018 when the 200 acres illegally given to KMC OCHS were cancelled.

In March 2020, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation announced that it had retrieved 362 acres of government land from grabbers. The statement, ironically, claimed that the land belonged to the KMC Officers Society and City Park located near Gutter Bagicha in Old Golimar in District West.

Last month, a three-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed ordered the Karachi administrator to restore Gutter Baghicha to its original shape.

People who fought for the restoration of the Gutter Baghicha to its original position included Nisar Baloch, who was gunned down in November 2009 for his activism.

Another name is that of Ardeshir Cowasjee, who was a columnist, social activist, and philanthropist.

The Sindh High Court has adjourned the hearing of the Gutter Baghicha case until December 13.