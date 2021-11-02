Tuesday, November 2, 2021  | 26 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

19 killed in attack on Kabul military hospital

Taliban confirmed two explosions

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo—AFP

At least 19 people were killed and 50 others injured in an attack on a military hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, the latest assault to rock Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power.

Two blasts struck close to the entrance of the sprawling site followed by reports of shooting inside the hospital, the Taliban and a witness said.

The hardline Islamist group’s struggle to bring stability to Afghanistan has been dogged by a series of bloody assaults by the Islamic State group’s local chapter.

Tuesday’s attack has not yet been claimed by any group.

“I am inside the hospital. I heard a big explosion coming from the first checkpoint. We were told to go to safe rooms. I also hear guns firing,” a doctor at the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital in Kabul told AFP.

“I can still hear gun firing inside the hospital building. I think the attackers are going from room to room like the first time it was attacked,” the doctor added.

The hospital was previously attacked in 2017, when gunmen disguised as medical personnel killed at least 30 people.

AFP journalists heard a second blast in the city, as well as the sound of gunfire.

A Taliban media spokesman confirmed both explosions.

“One explosion has happened at the gate of the military hospital and a second somewhere near the hospital, this is our initial information, we will provide more details later,” he told AFP.

Qari Saeed Khosty, a spokesman for the interior ministry, said Taliban special forces had rushed to the scene to secure the area.

“The blast has caused casualties, details will be shared later,” he said.

Ambulances speeding through Kabul

An Italian NGO which runs a separate hospital in the capital tweeted that it has received nine patients with injuries from the blast site in the capital’s 10th police district.

Pictures shared on social media showed black smoke billowing into the air after the explosions, the first of which went off at around 1:00 pm (0830 GMT).

Although both IS and the Taliban are hardline Sunni Islamist militants, they have differed on the minutiae of religion and strategy.

IS have claimed four mass casualty attacks since the Taliban takeover.

AFP journalists saw Taliban fighters racing to the scene in two armoured personnel carriers (APCs) and pick-up trucks.

Roads close to the heavily fortified “Green Zone” where the buildings of several former Western embassies are located were closed off to traffic and Taliban guards scaled up searches.

Sirens could be heard in the streets and ambulances were seen speeding towards the blast site.

The Taliban, who have yet to be recognised by any foreign power, are facing multiple challenges as they transition from militant group to governing power, including a worsening humanitarian crisis and major economic disruption. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
gunfire, blasts, attack on Kabul military hospital
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Millions will lose access to their WhatsApp accounts today
Millions will lose access to their WhatsApp accounts today
Demolish Karachi's Makkah Terrace in a month: SHC
Demolish Karachi’s Makkah Terrace in a month: SHC
Karachi's biggest Covid vaccination centre shut
Karachi’s biggest Covid vaccination centre shut
NAB Ordinance changed third time, money laundering powers returned
NAB Ordinance changed third time, money laundering powers returned
Administration decides to demolish Nasla Tower manually
Administration decides to demolish Nasla Tower manually
LHC acquits Czech model jailed on drug charges
LHC acquits Czech model jailed on drug charges
Hundreds of TLP activists freed as cabinet takes up agreement
Hundreds of TLP activists freed as cabinet takes up agreement
Mehbooba Mufti placed under house arrest again
Mehbooba Mufti placed under house arrest again
PM formulating massive relief package to counter inflation: Fawad
PM formulating massive relief package to counter inflation: Fawad
Chaman border, TLP agreement, relief package, demolition orders
Chaman border, TLP agreement, relief package, demolition orders
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.