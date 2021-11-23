Tuesday, November 23, 2021  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Senator Ayub Afridi resigns to make way for Shaukat Tarin

Afridi will be made SAPM for Overseas Pakistanis

Posted: Nov 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Nov 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Pakistan Tehreek-eInsaaf (PTI) Senator Muhammad Ayub Afridi has resigned from his Senate seat to make way for the election of Shaukat Tarin to the upper house of Parliament.

The move will allow Tarin to work as federal minister on finance and preside over key government and parliamentary meetings.

Afridi was elected from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province. Although Tarin comes from Karachi in the Sindh province, he is likely to be elected on a KP seat without resistance.

Senator Afridi on Tuesday sent his resignation to Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, who has accepted it.

A notification has been issued announcing the vacant senate seat.

Reports suggest that Afridi will be made advisor to PM on overseas Pakistanis.

The government plans to get Shaukat Tarin, the advisor to the PM on finance and revenue, elected to the Senate from the vacant seat.

In October, the government had to change the status of Shaukat Tarin from that of a federal minister to advisor to PM, as his six-month tenure as the federal minister came to an end.

According to the Constitution, a non-elected person can work as a federal minister for only six months. After that, the person needs to be elected either a member of the National Assembly or the Senate to continue working as the minister.

In September, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry told media that the government plans to get Tarin elected as a senator.

Who is Shaukat Tarin?

He is a banker by profession and worked as the president of HBL in 1997. In 2000, he built Union Bank, which was later sold to the Standard Chartered Bank.

Tarin became a senator and the federal finance minister in president Asif Ali Zardari’s government. As the finance minister under the PPP government, Tarin signed the bailout program with the IMF under that government and concluded the seventh NFC Award. However, he left the ministry without completing his tenure to start his own bank, Silk Bank, where he served at top positions.

