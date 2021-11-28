Section 144 imposed around Nasla Tower, demolition continues

Gathering of more than four persons will be prohibited

The Sindh government has imposed Section 144, banning the assembly of four or more people at the surrounding of and inside Nasla Tower, Karachi, according to a notification issued.

The decision was taken on the request of the Deputy Commissioner District East and a notification has been issued by the Home Ministry.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) empowers a district administration to issue orders in the public interest that may place a ban on an activity for a specific period of time.

According to the notification, some people may turn violent during the demolition. Therefore, the gathering of more than four persons will be prohibited.

Strict action will be taken against those who interrupt in the work, it said.

The government is on alert after protestors turned aggressive when the demolition started.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday ordered the city authorities to demolish Nasla Tower within seven days, rejecting a plea from the Karachi Commissioner who had sought 50 days.

The deployment was ordered after officials learned of a possible protest from the residents of Nasla Tower and the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD), which has announced that it is stopping all constructions projects in Karachi to protest the Nasla Tower demolition.

Nasla Tower was vacated by the residents last month after the Supreme Court ordered it to be demolished using controlled blast. However, experts later revealed that Pakistan lacked the technology to take down buildings using controlled implosions.

Eventually, Karachi Commissioner hired a local contractor and started the demolition process using manual labourers and machines. A hollowed-out structure stands out among other buildings alongside the Shara-e-Faisal since Thursday.





