SC orders another demolition in Karachi on revelations from SAMAA

The Supreme Court has ordered the demolition of two floors illegally added to one of the historic buildings at Karachi’s Denso Hall.

The illegal construction was pointed out by SAMAA TV correspondent Irfanul Haq, who highlighted the issue during a hearing pertaining to encroachments at the apex court’s Karachi registry.

An image shown in the court revealed that two new floors have been added to the historic structure located on the MA Jinnah Road.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed took notice and said that the heritage building, located opposite the Medicine Market, comes under the Sindh Culture Department.

He admonished Sindh Culture, Tourism & Antiquities Department secretary.

“How can you let someone build additional floors on a historical building? This amounts to tainting our country’s heritage.”

“Is there any authority to take notice of this? Who is responsible,” the court asked the secretary.

He replied that the department will immediately reach out to the deputy commissioner.

This angered the court more. “What will he do? The DC, commissioner… No one is capable of doing anything,” Justice Ahmed said. “Your inspectors take bribes. No one maintains the writ of the state here.”

The top judge added that the encroachment is robbery in broad daylight.

He instructed the authorities to demolish the additional floors within a month and initiate an inquiry against the culprits.