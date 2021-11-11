SC lists ‘derelict’ top brass, ministers in APS tragedy order

The names of the top brass and key ministers who were in office at the time of the Army Public School attack in 2014 were resurrected in a Supreme Court written order on Thursday as it instructed Imran Khan’s government to address the grievances of parents of the martyred school children.

The order was issued a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan was summoned by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The gruesome terrorist attack on December 16, 2014, described as one of the most heinous in recent history, was carried out to target the Army Public School in Peshawar: 147 people, 132 of them children, were martyred.

Speaking before a three-member bench, the premier had said there were “no sacred cows in the country” and his government would take action against anyone named in a court order.

The written order, penned by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, stated that, “the parents of the children are unable to accept the deaths of their children and squarely blame the persons who are noted in our order dated 20.10.2021 for their dereliction of duties and performance of their function.”

The written order reproduces the October 20 order that states that, “The mothers complain that the then Army Chief General Raheel Sharif, the then Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, the then Chief Minister of KP Pervez Khattak, the then Corps Commander Peshawar Hidayat-ur-Rehman, the then Director General ISI Lt. General Zaheer-ul-Islam, [and] the then Secretary Interior Islamabad Akhtar Ali Shah are the people who were at the helm of affairs [and] ought to have known about the happening of the incident but they neglected in performance of their duty to the extent that the school children carnage happened.”

Thursday’s written order instructed the federal government to take steps to address the grievances of the parents. “Let positive steps be taken by the State/Federal Government and in doing so the parents of innocent school children should be associated and heard.”

The Supreme Court instructed the federal government to complete “this exercise” within four weeks and submit a report signed by the prime minister.

The written order also takes note of the assurance extended by PM Imran Khan that his government is conscious of its responsibilities and, “taking all possible steps and actions to ensure bereaved parents get proper justice and in doing so those people who are responsible or those who have failed to perform their responsibilities are taken to task and are dealt with in accordance with the law.”