SC hears cases in Karachi, Garret Discovery, Sindh officers row

The Supreme Court of Pakistan will hear important cases at its Karachi registry today. Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed has arrived in the city. The apex court had sought reports on the “china-cutting” of 35,000 plots, Nasla Tower, Tejori Heights, Aladin Park, and Kidney Hill Park. The court will also examine reports on the government’s efforts to remove encroachments from the Railways lands. It will also hear a case about the rehabilitation of Gujjar nullah and Mahmoodabad nullah victims who were left homeless after anti-encroachment operations.

The Islamabad High Court will hear appeals from Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Captain (retd) Safdar against sentences awarded to them in the Avenfield case. Maryam Nawaz is in Islamabad but has requested the court to postpone the hearing.

American forensic analysis firm Garret Discovery has finally spoken to SAMAA TV a day after refusing to engage. However, Andrew Garret from the Garret Discovery failed to answer a simple question: If someone prepares an audio clip by piecing together different audios, will Garret Discovery be able to find out the truth? Garret said the question should be directed at their client FactFocus, the website behind Justice Nisar linked clip. SAMAA TV on Monday night had revealed that an audio clip being attributed to former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar was produced by piecing together two of his older speeches.

A row between the Sindh and the federal governments over the transfer of civil service officers has been taken to the next level. The Sindh chief minister has written to the prime minister demanding the required number of officers for the province. Until then, he refuses to relieve the officers already working for the province. However, the Establishment Division has issued show-cause notices to officers who were ordered to move out of Sindh earlier.

Shaukat Tarin, the advisor to PM on finance and revenue, made the most important headline yesterday when he revealed on SAMAA TV’s show Nadeem Malik Live that the government is going to table a mini-budget in the National Assembly following an agreement with the IMF.

