SC decides to hear appeals as govt backs sacked employees

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) has decided to hear appeals for the reinstatement of 16,000 sacked government employees. It has also ordered that the sacked employees would not be evicted from government homes pending a ruling.

However, the apex court refused to suspend its earlier judgement that led to the removal of the government employees.

Thousands of sacked employees gathered at the Supreme Court Building on Thursday amid rumours that the court was going to upturn its August 2021 judgement which rendered the 2010 Sacked Employees Act as ultra vires.

The nullified law, enacted during the PPP rule, had reinstated 16,000 employees who were earlier sacked in 1996 by the then Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government.

On Thursday, the apex court heard appeals from the government of Pakistan and the sacked employees.

The Attorney General told the court that the court ruling had affected 16,000 families and the reports of sacked employees dying were heard now and then.

He said the work at various government departments had been affected, as it was not possible for the government to recruit new people on these positions.

He urged the court to review its earlier order on humanitarian grounds.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said the court could not strike down its own ruling on the first hearing.

The humanitarian ground was for the government to explore, not the court, he said.

The court marvelled at the government’s decision to support the reinstatement of the employees. Justice Bandial questioned whether it was aimed at winning popular support.

Justice Qazi Amin said it was an issue of transparency and merit-based recruitments. Governments can not do charity using the national exchequer, he said.

The court said the only relief it could grant at the moment was to order the government that the sacked employees should not be evicted from their government homes.

