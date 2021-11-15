Monday, November 15, 2021  | 9 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Money

SBP raises cash reserve requirements for commercial banks

The decision has been taken to curb inflation

Posted: Nov 15, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
The State Bank of Pakistan has decided to increase the average Cash Reserve Requirement from 1% to 6% for commercial banks in a bid to control the rising inflation. The central bank has raised the cash reserve ratio for banks for the first time in 13 years to curb excess liquidity in the banking system, which, according to analysts, is contributing to high prices. The cash reserve requirement is the amount of money that banks are required to keep with the State Bank of Pakistan and is applicable on demand liabilities and time liabilities with a tenure of less than a year. Time liabilities with a tenure of more than one year will continue to be exempted from the maintenance of cash reserves. The decision will encourage banks to raise more long-term deposits, which will facilitate asset-liability matching and enable banks to extend long-term loans for construction and housing financing. Inflation increases to 9.2% in October The Consumer Price Index-based inflation increased to a four-month high of 9.2% on a year-on-year basis in October 2021 as compared to 9.0% of the previous month, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics revealed Monday. Analysts say that Pakistanis paid more for energy and food which may have caused inflation to stay uncomfortably high in the current fiscal year amid a weak rupee and strong commodity prices globally. With the economy recovering briskly from last year’s acute Covid shock, there is a need to gradually normalize policy settings, including the growth of monetary aggregates,” the SBP said. The central bank said that these measures will moderate money supply growth as well as domestic demand, thereby helping to sustain the current economic recovery, achieve the government’s medium-term inflation target, and reduce pressures on the rupee. “This would incentivize banks to offer better returns on deposits to attract these funds; thus serving the SBP objective of encouraging savings,” the statement added.
RELATED STORIES

