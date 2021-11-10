Wednesday, November 10, 2021  | 4 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

SBCA staff refuses to mark office attendance

They want Nasir Hussain Shah to take notice of DC’s 'interference'

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Reporting by Ali Hafeez

Orders from assistant commissioners and revenue officers have irritated the staffers of the Sindh Building Control Authority.

The SBCA’s labor union staged a protest Tuesday at Karachi’s Civic Center against the commissioner system.

The union members said they refused to mark their attendance at the office of the deputy commissioner. The staff told the media that they work for the SBCA, not for the deputy commissioners.

SBCA DG Saleem Raza had issued an order for staff to mark their attendance at the DC office.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
SBCA
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan Navy commissions stealth frigate PNS Tughril in China
Pakistan Navy commissions stealth frigate PNS Tughril in China
Dam fund money safe, generating profit, says Justice Nisar
Dam fund money safe, generating profit, says Justice Nisar
TTP, government reach complete ceasefire: Fawad Chaudhry
TTP, government reach complete ceasefire: Fawad Chaudhry
Tweets, jokes, stalking, gossiping now comes under workplace harassment
Tweets, jokes, stalking, gossiping now comes under workplace harassment
Govt decides to sell sugar stock at Rs90 per kg
Govt decides to sell sugar stock at Rs90 per kg
Girl found dead in Islamabad metro station's washroom
Girl found dead in Islamabad metro station’s washroom
PM Imran blames your morals for Pakistan's economic downfall
PM Imran blames your morals for Pakistan’s economic downfall
Encroachment cases to be forwarded to relevant tribunal: Karachi commissioner
Encroachment cases to be forwarded to relevant tribunal: Karachi commissioner
Shocking: Twitter commemorates Iqbal 'death anniversary' on his birthday
Shocking: Twitter commemorates Iqbal ‘death anniversary’ on his birthday
Asif Ali shows off kite flying skills in Dubai
Asif Ali shows off kite flying skills in Dubai
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.