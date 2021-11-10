SBCA staff refuses to mark office attendance

They want Nasir Hussain Shah to take notice of DC’s 'interference'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Reporting by Ali Hafeez

Orders from assistant commissioners and revenue officers have irritated the staffers of the Sindh Building Control Authority.

The SBCA’s labor union staged a protest Tuesday at Karachi’s Civic Center against the commissioner system.

The union members said they refused to mark their attendance at the office of the deputy commissioner. The staff told the media that they work for the SBCA, not for the deputy commissioners.

SBCA DG Saleem Raza had issued an order for staff to mark their attendance at the DC office.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.