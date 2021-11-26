Saudi Arabia allows direct entry of travelers from Pakistan

Pakistani travelers can now directly enter Saudi Arabia from December 1. The travelers are no longer required to spend 14-day quarantine in a third country.

According to the Saudi Gazette, the new directives will also be applicable to travelers from Indonesia, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt, and India.

All the travelers will have to undergo a five-day mandatory quarantine.

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry shared the development on Twitter along with the news of successful negotiations with the petroleum association and Saudi Arabia’s $3b deposit.

According to the minister, $3b deposit from Saudi Arabia to prop up Pakistan’s reserves is expected this week.

PM’s aide Maulana Tahir Ashrafi also thanked the Saudi Ministry of Interior as well as the Saudi leadership for taking the step.

“Once the decision comes into effect, thousands of Pakistanis, who have been waiting to travel back to Saudi Arabia, will now be able to depart from the country,” he said.

