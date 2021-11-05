Friday, November 5, 2021  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1443
Salma Khan flees after ramming motorcycle, killing one, injuring another

Dead motorcyclist and injured man said to be brothers

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
Salma Marwat Khan, who media reports indicated was injured, is said to have fled after ramming a motorcyclist, killing him, and injuring another man riding behind him a day ago.

The deceased was later identified as Shabir Ahmad while the injured man was named Hamza. Both are said to be brothers.

The hit and run accident occurred near F-11 Markaz in Islamabad on Tuesday. The injured man was later shifted to the PIMS Hospital in critical condition.

An FIR was filed at the Shalimar police station by the dead motorcyclist’s father, Zahoor Ahmad, who asked the police authorities to apprehend the culprit as soon as possible.

The FIR stated that the speeding vehicle was driven by an unknown woman who herself was injured in the accident, but she managed to flee the scene of the accident.

