Reclaim all encroached lands across Sindh: SC

The Supreme Court has instructed authorities to reclaim all state-owned lands that have been illegally occupied across Sindh.

At a hearing at the apex court’s Karachi Registry Thursday, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed came down on the Board of Revenue, Sindh. “More than half of Sindh’s land has been illegally occupied.”

The court rejected a report prepared by a senior member of the board calling it unsatisfactory. “Stop feeding us lies and stories,” an irked top judge scolded. “Give this lollipop to someone else.”

The judges were hearing a case pertaining to the computerisation of land records in the province.

The court remarked that several lands in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Benazirabad, and Larkana have been encroached but not a single case has been filed against the perpetrators.

“What do you do all day? Have you ever stepped outside your cold offices?” Justice Ahmed asked the representative of the revenue board. “You have taken this job but you’ve done nothing that a senior official should have done in all these years.”

Justice Qazi Amin pointed out that the board is supposed to work for the government and the people. “More than half of Karachi has been encroached. Twenty-storey illegal buildings have been constructed in Malir, Gulistan-e-Johar, University Road and several other areas. You’re [revenue board] equally responsible for it. You issued fake documents to assist these encroachers.”

Justice Gulzar added that in all these years not a single illegal building has been demolished by the authorities.

The court, consequently, instructed the board to reclaim all illegally occupied lands in Sindh and present a report in court within a month. “This a two-week job. We have given you a month. Go do you job,” the chief justice instructed.