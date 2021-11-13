Ready to sacrifice for Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan

Start wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has said that Pakistan players are passionate like “soldiers” and are ready to sacrifice their lives for the country.

The 28-year-old made these comments while leaving for Dhaka from Dubai, after the conclusion of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup campaign.

Despite spending two nights in the Intensive Care Unit for a chest infection, the player smashed 67 off 52 in the semifinal against Australia.

“I am now feeling much better, I would request people to pray for me,” he told reporters in Dubai.

He said Pakistani cricketers are as passionate as the country’s soldiers, adding that they are “always ready to sacrifice their lives” for Pakistan. “I am always ready [to play] for Pakistan,” he said.

Rizwan and veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik were sick before the game, which Pakistan lost by five wickets.

After Pakistan lost pictures of Rizwan lying on a hospital bed went viral on social media.