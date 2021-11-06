Saturday, November 6, 2021  | 30 Rabiulawal, 1443
HOME > News

Rawalpindi men arrested for ‘repeatedly’ raping 14-year-old niece

FIR registered under sections of rape, assault

Posted: Nov 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Nov 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Report by Sadaqat Ali

A 14-year-old girl sneaked out of her house in Rawalpindi’s Dhok Darazian Thursday night. Barefoot, she made the run for the nearest escape. “Save me… My uncles have been raping me every day,” the teenager pleaded to the area’s counselor who lived a few miles away.

“When I saw the girl, she was panting and shivering,” Shazia Sajid told SAMAA TV. “There were bruise marks across her body. I immediately took her to the police station nearest to my house.”

The next day, the SHO of the Ratta Amral police station was called. Officials of the Rawalpindi Child Protection Bureau were already there. The teenager told the police that her mother was in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. “While she was gone, my uncles were babysitting me.”

This is not the first time this happened. “My uncles have been raping me for years but every time I told my mother about it she beat me up and told me to stay quiet.”

After the 14-year-old girl’s statements were recorded, the police registered an FIR, under sections of rape and assault, and arrested the suspects, identified as Faizan and Kamran. The complaint was filed by Sajid, the counselor of the area.

The teenager was, on the other, sent to the child protection bureau. “She is safe now. We will take her for a medical examination too,” Ali Abid Naqvi, the district child protection officer said.

Rape laws in Pakistan

Rape is a punishable offence in Pakistan. The definition and punishment for this crime are detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the law, a man is said to commit rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under circumstances falling under any of the five following descriptions:

  • Against her will
  • Without her consent
  • With her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurt
  • With her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; or
  • With or without her consent when she is under 16 years of age.

The convicted rapists will be sentenced to jail for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years, according to the law. A fine will also be imposed on them.

 
