Wednesday, November 24, 2021  | 18 Rabiulakhir, 1443
HOME > News

Rare white lion dies at Karachi Zoo

He was brought from Africa in 2012

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

A rare white lion died at the Karachi Zoo after suffering from Tuberculosis on Wednesday. He was critically ill for last 13 days.

Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) spokesperson Ali Hassan Sajid said that the 15-year-old lion was under treatment after his lungs collapsed.

The postmortem is underway and the details will be shared soon, he added.

The lion was brought from Africa in 2012.

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab has summoned the report on the cause of the death of the lion.

Earlier this year, an Asiatic lion died after suffering a heart attack on June 8. The post-mortem report showed that a huge quantity of fat had built up in the walls of his arteries.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Karachi Zoo
 
