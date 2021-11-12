Quetta woman inspector forcibly retired for making accused strip, dance

A Quetta woman police inspector was awarded “compulsory retirement” for making a murder accused strip and dance during the course of investigation.

A notification issued on November 11, 2021, by Quetta DIG Muhammad Azhar Akram read that Inspector Shabana Irshad, who was deputed at the Jinnah Town Police Station, was found accused of misusing authority and showing non-professional behaviour.

An inquiry, conducted by ASP Pari Gul Tareen, found that the investigation of a murder case was given to Inspector Shabana as the accused was a woman.

She was facing charges of murdering a child.

During the course of investigation, the police staff forced the accused “to her dress and to dance” on a song. A video was also recorded.

Inspector Shabana formulated “her team as per her own choice without any written orders.” The report said that the investigation was handled unprofessionally and unethically.

The inquiry had recommended for major punishment for the officer.

The notification said that the officer was given ample chance to given explanation but she failed.

Agreeing with the inquiry officer’s recommendation, DIG Akram awarded her “compulsory retirement from government services.”

Earlier on September 24 this year, five woman police officers were sacked in the same case. The officers were identified as Bushra Afzal, Huma Faisal, Uzma Nasreen, Farah Khalil and Samina Manzoor.