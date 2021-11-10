Watch: Quetta students stage protest outside Balochistan university

Two students went missing from the varsity

Students of the University of Balochistan staged a protest outside the campus Wednesday after two students, identified as Faseeh Baloch and Sohail Baloch, went missing last week.

According to their fellows, the men were enrolled in the Pakistan Studies programme at the university. They went missing from the varsity's Block number 17 where they were residing as well.

The students hail from Noshki, a town located southwest of Quetta.

On November 5, Shehashah, Faseeh's brother, filed a complaint at the area's police station. The FIR includes sections of kidnapping. The students' families have, however, said that they have not received any ransom calls yet.

The police have begun investigations into the case but have been unable to track the perpetrators yet.

On November 9, Tuesday, Balochistan university students staged a sit-in and protested against the incident. The demonstrators blocked the main entrance of the varsity and demanded the "immediate release of Faseeh and Sohail".

A number of students continued their protest on Thursday despite dropping temperatures.

Meanwhile, the varsity has called off its examinations scheduled on November 10.