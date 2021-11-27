Quetta men arrested for selling dead animal meat

The Quetta police, in a raid Friday night, arrested three men for selling and supplying dead animals’ meat near the industrial area on Sarki Road.

The meat didn’t come from slaughtered animals but was from animals that died due to some disease or other circumstances.

According to Quetta Assistant Commissioner Zohaib Siddiqui, the police have seized thousands of tonnes of unhygienic meat from the suspects.

The men have been taken into custody. The police have begun questioning them about where the meat was brought from and supplied to. An FIR has been registered against them as well.

It is suspected that the meat was being sold to famous hotels and restaurants in the city. “We will take action against anyone involved in this business,” Siddiqui added.

Health experts always condemn the consumption of the meat of dead animals because of its health concerns. It is risky and can even lead to death. Foot and mouth disease, brucellosis and tuberculosis, bracken poisoning, anemia, and mad cow disease are some of the infections that could affect a cow and lead to livestock death if not treated.